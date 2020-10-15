Blue Bell releases ‘decadent’ new fall flavor

(KLFY)- During the pandemic, many companies lost sales, while others saw record numbers. Blue Bell representatives tell News 10 they’ve had a hard time keeping stock on the shelves.

“Right now we have a lot of people that are upset because they can’t find their favorite flavor. Due to the pandemic sales have been astronomical and right now we are bordering about 12 flavors when we usually have 28 to 32,” says Doug O’Connor.

Blue Bell came to Louisiana in 1989, opening a distribution point in Baton Rouge. Ten years later, they open a distribution site in Lafayette. The freezers at the facility run at about -30° with a windchill of -50°.

You might have spotted a new flavor that’s out now, Fudge Brownie Decadence. It’s described as a French ice cream which makes the ice cream richer. Keep an eye out for Blue Bell’s holiday flavors coming out this month.