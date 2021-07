LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Blue Bell introduces coconut creme pie ice cream for National Ice Cream Month.

It’s a rich coconut, French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

You can find this flavor and more in grocery stores and convenience stores around Acadiana.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available visit www.bluebell.com.