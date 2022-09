LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. For the month of September, Acadiana Bigs is focusing on meeting the need for Big Brothers. On Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a kickoff party at KOK Wings for interested volunteers. You can also visit acadianabigs.com