Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
TROPICAL UPDATE: Models show tropical activity increasing through the next few weeks
Video
Top Stories
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Glenn Fields
Video
Less Humid and Slightly Cooler Nights Expected this Week
Gallery
Community leaders want change, demanding answers after some parks and recreational center employees are laid off
Video
5 people injured, more than 100 shots fired in shootout at San Antonio flea market
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Search
Search
Search
Bianca Plant talks meal planning during the pandemic
Passe Partout
Posted:
Aug 17, 2020 / 07:14 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2020 / 07:14 AM CDT
Cookbook author, Bianca Plant discusses how to maintain meal planning during this pandemic.
Local News
TROPICAL UPDATE: Models show tropical activity increasing through the next few weeks
Video
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Glenn Fields
Video
Less Humid and Slightly Cooler Nights Expected this Week
Gallery
Community leaders want change, demanding answers after some parks and recreational center employees are laid off
Video
14-year-old girl killed in jet ski collision in St. Martin Parish Belle River
Video
Stefanski answers some of the most asked questions regarding COVID-19
Report: 1 in 4 Louisiana students lack internet for remote learning
Weekend bike ride held in memory of UL Lafayette dean Carolyn Dural
Video
Opelousas police firing range closed after nearby residents report finding bullets on their property
Crawfish farmers eligible for USDA coronavirus aid program
More Local
Trending Stories
FEMA announces first states to receive grant replacing lost wages — Louisiana makes the cut
Video
14-year-old girl killed in jet ski collision in St. Martin Parish Belle River
Video
Opelousas police firing range closed after nearby residents report finding bullets on their property
A family wants answers into a loved one’s death
Video
Sports
Sidebar