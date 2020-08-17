Bianca Plant talks meal planning during the pandemic

We spoke with Vlasta Hakes with Grifols about the importance of plasma donation. According to the CDC, if you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.

If you are a recovered COVID 19 patient and would like to donate plasma visit the link here for more information.