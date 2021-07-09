Benefit Concert for Karen Ledet

IOTA, La. (KLFY) – A benefit concert is being held Friday, July 9, 2021 for Iota native, Karen Ledet. Ledet was able to get treated before being diagnosed with cancer. The benefit concert is being held to help Ledet with medical bills that accumulated while being treated.

It will be held at the Daiquiri Shack, located at 1140 E. Laurel Ave, Eunice, LA. Admission is $25 for anyone 18 or older. Dustin Sonnier will play from 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m. and the Chee-Weez will take the stage from 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. See flyer (below) for more information.