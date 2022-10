LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Wonderland Performing Arts Center will be putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast Jr. this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The show will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at Wonderlandperformingarts.com Tickets will be available at the door if supply lasts.