BBR Creative discussing CreateAthon 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – : CreateAthon is a 24-hour marketing blitz where marketing agencies across the nation cease regular operations to focus their time and talents on marketing for nonprofits in their community.

BBR has a longstanding history of supporting our community through give-back initiatives.

For the last few years, they have partnered with CreateAthon to better benefit our community in ways specific to their expertise, increasing marketing access for local nonprofits.

Based on what each of their selected nonprofit partners need, they create everything from marketing plans and collateral, to TV and radio commercials, social media assets and more!

Each year, they select 3 nonprofit organizations to work with. This year they have selected The Family Connection, Second Harvest Food Bank and 232-HELP (211).

The Family Connection is an Acadiana-based organization providing support services, information and resources to individuals aging out of foster care. They provide things like transitional housing support, life skills classes, career guidance and more.



Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger, serving 23 parishes across South Louisiana. They provide food access, disaster response, advocacy and education across these communities.



232-HELP is our 211 hotline, connecting people in crisis with information and referral sources to get them back to being healthy, productive members of society. They also educate the public on health and social matters, identify gaps in community services, and incubate new programs where needed.

BBR accepts CreateAthon applications on their website each summer, usually during June and July. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization is welcome to apply. Then their staff votes on the organizations we will partner with for the CreateAthon event in the fall.

You can sign up for their newsletter (The Porch) via https://bbrcreative.com/ and follow for future updates!