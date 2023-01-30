NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– This Friday at 7 p.m., the 24-float Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia will kick off the Mardi Gras season. The parade will roll straight down Main Street. Ragin Cajuns Head Football Coach Michael Desmeaux is the Grand Marshal of the parade. Bayou Mardi Gras Association asks parade-goers to practice safe parade etiquette. Brings bags for your beads and keep children out of traffic.