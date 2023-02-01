NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — In just a few days, the city of New Iberia will be hosting the Bayou Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will kick-off on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. with 20+ floats.

Bayou Mardi Gras Association is working to host a first-class parade, and wants the community to come out and celebrate the start Mardi Gras season. They hope to have parade-goers from across Acadiana, not just New Iberia.

Their priority has been to create a family-friendly event. Bayou Mardi Gras Association asks parade-goers to practice safe parade etiquette. Brings bags for your beads and keep children out of traffic.

The Grand Marshal will be Ragin’ Cajun Head Coach Michael Desormeaux. Several local school marching bands will be in the parade as well as Fat City Drum Corps.