LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bailey’s on Ambassador Caffery is preparing to serve a Thanksgiving meal to those in need next week. This will be their 30th annual Thanksgiving Lunch to give back to the community during the holidays.

Meals will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. There will also be meal delivery for elderly and homebound. Anyone who needs a delivery needs to call by Tuesday to get on the delivery list.

Owner, Ema Haq, is grateful to the community and shocked that the 3 decades of celebrating with the Lafayette community have passed by so quickly.