Baby proofing 101 with Dr. Scott Hamilton

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– A familiar face to Passe Partout, Dr. Scott Hamilton, joined News 10’s Sylvia Masters this morning to advise parents on how to keep their children safe and out of the pediatric wing.

The key is to try and see what the toddler sees, Dr. Hamilton says.

“You have to get on your hands and knees and look for the things that a baby will find when they’re on their hands and knees.”

Dr. Hamilton demonstrated how this trick can stop babies from drinking chemicals under the sink, pulling cords and causing objects to fall on them, or even avoid unwanted objects in their mouths.

Other things to secure include: cabinets, stairs, doors, windows, toilets and tubs.

For more parenting and baby-proofing tips, visit parentsdontfret.net.