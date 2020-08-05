Autism Society of Acadiana’s Virtual Walk of Hope set for Sept. 1 through Oct. 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Autism Society of Acadiana is holding its 2020 Virtual Walk for Hope Tuesday, September 1 through Saturday, October 3.

Due to COVID-19 spread and social distancing restrictions, their annual Walk For Hope is going virtual! Between September 1 and Oct 3, Walk for Hope participants can log the miles they walk daily to their Walk website and raise money to support Autism Society Acadiana.

Prizes will be given for the top three fundraisers, the team with the most members, and those that logged the most miles walked. Since this is also their 35th anniversary, special recognition will be given to those walk 35 miles or more.

Participants will be able to pick up their Walk for Hope t-shirts on Saturday, September 26 at the Autism Society Acadiana office located at 3108 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette. T-shirt pick up will take place 10:00a until 2:00p. This will be their only fundraiser this year! To register and support Autism Society Acadiana, visit AcadianaAutism.org, or call (337) 235-4425.

Registration Fees: Adults 12+ = $20

Children 3-11 = $15

Registration closes September 19 at 11:59 p.m.

About Autism Society Acadiana: In 1985, a group of parents whose children had autism formed Autism Society Acadiana to provide a place where other families touched by autism could find information, guidance, and support. The organization has grown to serve over 800 individuals and families in seven Acadiana parishes. Services offered include support groups, workshops and trainings, recreation and education stipends, mini-grants for teachers and other school-based professionals, family-friendly events, and other resources.