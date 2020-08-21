At home family cooking with Carrabba’s

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

 2010 Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette, LA 70508

Phone: 337-981-6641

HOURS:

Mon-Thu: 11:00 AM-10:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 11:00 AM-11:00 PM
Sun: 11:00 AM-9:00 PM

Recipe below:

Rigatoni Martino

2 servings

Ingredients

2 TBL                           Soybean Oil

1 cup                           Sliced Mushrooms

½ tsp                            Chopped Garlic

1 + 1/3 cup                  Tomato Sauce

2/3 cup                        Heavy Cream

5 cups                          Rigatoni Pasta

24 pieces                     Sundried Tomatoes, sliced ¼ inch

½ cup                           Grated Parmesan Cheese

4 TBL                           Grated Ricotta Salate Cheese*

2 TBL                           Green Onions, thinly sliced

Method

  1.  Heat oil in a large sauté pan or sauce pot.  Add mushrooms and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until the mushrooms have some browning on them.  Add chopped garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
  2. Add tomato sauce and cream.  Bring to a boil and simmer for 4-5 minutes to incorporate the sauces.  Turn off heat.
  3. Bring 1 gallon of water to boil and add 1 TBL of salt to the water.  Cook rigatoni pasta until al dente.  Drain the pasta, do not rinse, and add it to the sauce.
  4. Add sundried tomatoes to the sauce.  Turn the flame back on and add cheese.  Stirring the pasta and sauce overheat until the cheese is melted into the sauce.
  5. Use a cook spoon to separate the pasta into two large serving bowls.  Grate ricotta salate on top of the pasta.  Sprinkle green onions over pasta.
  6. Serve with no protein or top it with sliced grilled chicken or cooked sausage

*Ricotta Salate is a cheese made with whey from sheep’s milk that is pressed, salted, and aged.  The salting process removes most of the water, so the cheese is very dry and grates or crumbles easily.  It is an excellent topping for pasta and salads.  In Italian the word “Salate” means salted. 

