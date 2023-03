LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– “Alycat and the Sleepover Saturday” is the sixth Alycat book. The book is now available for purchase.

Alysson Foti Bourque, the author, says this story is like a classic sleepover with scary stories. She hopes it will teach children not to believe everything they hear.

On March 11, Bourque will be hosting an official Book Launch Party at The Little Gym of Lafayette. The book launch is completely free for the community. It will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.