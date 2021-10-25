Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage now available

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– As of Oct. 18. the 2022 Agricultural Risk Coverage/ Price Loss Coverage is now available. Appointments are now being accepted. The deadline for ARC/PLC is Mar. 15.

Beau Fontenot talks all things anyone would need to know regarding the ARC/PLC as well as Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, better known as ELAP.

ELAP has changed to allowed crawfish producers that notice a loss in production to make an appointment at your local FSA. This will be for those crawfish producers in 2021 that saw a noticeable loss from the freeze that happened in February.

Any farmers or agricultural workers are encouraged to visit the larger website for the Farm Service Agency. The website will provide phone numbers and emails to answer any questions.