LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Kings of Comedy is happening this Saturday. This show full of fun and laughter will feature Uncle Luck, Rev. James Walker, Chris Jones, and Nick Stine the Entertainer. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at Feed & Seed Lafayette. The show starts at 7. Pre-order tickets are $25 on Eventbrite. Admission is $30 at the door.