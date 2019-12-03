Acadiana Eats Live: Blanchard’s Barbeque
Abbeville56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Some passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent