Acadiana Creates: Iberia Gifts by Paul Schexnayder

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Just about everywhere in Acadiana, you can find some type of art. News 10’s Caroline Marcello went to New Iberia to meet Peter Schexnayder and show off his mural.

Schexnayder’s mural is entitled “Iberia Gifts.”

“Each king is holding something– a gift that New Iberia gives us all. Sugarcane, Tabasco, music, the gumbo. My King series is a little bit about Louisiana and the different titles and kings that we were under at one time. Also about Mardi Gras, the kings and queens and royalty and of course the king of kings,” he says.

Schexnayder explains that with the help of James Dunlap, he created large stencils for the kings to start. The size of the space he had to fill was the most difficult part of the creation.