LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Driving down Jefferson Street a pop of blue might catch your eye. “I just love the idea of coming down the street and seeing a part of natural Louisiana plant life,” says Kelli Smith.

She explains, “I worked on it for about two weeks and then I kept coming on the weekend mornings because I was working as well, I would come really early when the sun was like this. While I was painting it people would stop and thank me. They would say this is so beautiful and so awesome as we walk to work to see the progress. There’s so many people that are enjoying it. So many people are taking pictures in front of it and I love when people tag me so that I can see them. Just everyone enjoying it that’s what it’s about.”

Smith graduated from UL and is working in residential architecture. she says design and art go hand-in-hand.