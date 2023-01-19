LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Next weekend, Acadiana Church of Christ will be hosting a Day of Prayer. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, Acadiana Church of Christ will be accepting prayer requests and praying for the community as a whole. Call in prayer requests to (337)-345-1547 or email them to outreach@acadiana.church to be added to the list. If anybody would like someone to pray with them in person, there will be someone at the building all day to do that.