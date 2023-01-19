LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Next weekend, Acadiana Church of Christ will be hosting a Day of Prayer. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, Acadiana Church of Christ will be accepting prayer requests and praying for the community as a whole. Call in prayer requests to (337)-345-1547 or email them to outreach@acadiana.church to be added to the list. If anybody would like someone to pray with them in person, there will be someone at the building all day to do that.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now