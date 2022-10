LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Area for Veterans is accepting contributions for care packages being delivered on Oct. 29. These care packages will go to veterans in 32-40 nursing homes. The drive is still in need of shampoo, q-tips, mouth wash, blankets, lotion, cologne, deodorant, chapstick, and flags. Items can be dropped off at SuperCuts in Lafayette, Broussard and New Iberia.