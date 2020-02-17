Académie Franco-Louisianaise de Sunset Open Enrollment Deadline February 28
Abbeville61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent