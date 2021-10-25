‘A Song of Visions’: a performance that combines dance, opera, and jazz

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Directed by NYC dancer, “A Song of Visions” is a unique performance that will combine dance, opera, and jazz music.

This performance will take place in Washington, La. in the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“It looks like a wedding. It acts like a wedding, but it is absolutely not a wedding!”

There will be a free and informal dress rehearsal at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Public and ticketed performances are on Saturday, November 6 at both 1PM and 4PM. There will be an official after-party at The Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant directly following the 4PM performance on Saturday, open to all.

Tickets and more information are available online.