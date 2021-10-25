‘A Song of Visions’: a performance that combines dance, opera, and jazz

Passe Partout

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Directed by NYC dancer, “A Song of Visions” is a unique performance that will combine dance, opera, and jazz music.

This performance will take place in Washington, La. in the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“It looks like a wedding. It acts like a wedding, but it is absolutely not a wedding!”

There will be a free and informal dress rehearsal at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Public and ticketed performances are on Saturday, November 6 at both 1PM and 4PM. There will be an official after-party at The Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant directly following the 4PM performance on Saturday, open to all.

Tickets and more information are available online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar