LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Takuna Maulana El Shabazz was a social activist, author, and owner of “Black I am Bookstore, Art Gallery, and Museum.” This celebration will be Saturday Aug 20. at 2 p.m. at Imani Temple #49 on Willow St. There will be African Dancers, drummers, food , poetry readings, Reflections, family & friends, singing, testimonials, and video.