4Sisters Rice virtual cooking segment

4SISTERS CHEESY CHICKEN BROCCOLI BAKE
INGREDIENTS (Servings: 4)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup small yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup white rice
- 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs
DIRECTIONS
- In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes more.
- Stir in rice, heavy cream, and 1 cup of the broth. Bring to a simmer and cook until rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups broth, broccoli, and cheddar cheese and cook until broccoli is tender and cheese is melty, about 10 minutes.
- Heat broiler. Sprinkle chicken mixture with bread crumbs and season with salt and pepper. Broil until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes.