4Sisters Rice virtual cooking segment

4SISTERS CHEESY CHICKEN BROCCOLI BAKE

INGREDIENTS (Servings: 4)

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup small yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup white rice
  • 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar
  • 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

DIRECTIONS

  • In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes more.
  • Stir in rice, heavy cream, and 1 cup of the broth. Bring to a simmer and cook until rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups broth, broccoli, and cheddar cheese and cook until broccoli is tender and cheese is melty, about 10 minutes. 
  • Heat broiler. Sprinkle chicken mixture with bread crumbs and season with salt and pepper. Broil until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes. 

