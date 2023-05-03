SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– Gardeners in Acadiana can take a trip to Sunset this weekend for the Sunset Herb and Garden Festival.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Sunset Gardening Club has organized 110 vendors to sell flowers, jewelry, antiques and more to line Marie Street.

“Bring your wagons. Load them up, have them out. Come to Sunset,” organizers said.

The Sunset Gardening Club is excited to host a first class family friendly event. There will be no music and no alcohol. Children ages 12 and under do not have to pay an entry fee. However, a $5 wristband will be required to participate in face painting, Mother’s Day pot painting, and other activities.

The festival is expecting the highest attendance they’ve ever had.

All of the proceeds from the Garden festival will benefit charities for Alzheimer’s , St. Jude’s and the beautification of Sunset.