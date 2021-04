This morning on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig was in Sunset discussing the 24th Annual Sunset Herb Festival with the Sunset Garden Club.

The 24th Annual Sunset Herb Festival will take place Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Marie Street across from the old Sunset High School. The admission to the festival is five dollars.