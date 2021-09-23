20th Anniversary Oktoberfest 2021 Celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This event will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Lafayette Jockey Lot, Oktoberfest, the Grand Opening of our new Bier Tent, and the new Lots Treat Stop, a bar designed with our younger patrons in mind offering mocktails and treats of all kinds.

You will have an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a fun day with the family. There will be fall (adult) beverages, food specials, live music all day and FREE face painting and balloon art for the kids.

There is a wide variety of items for sale at the Jockey Lot. Many people think of a Flea Market and envision used items, but there are many vendors are selling new merchandise and offering customizing services such as t-shirts and monogramming. Individuals can go online or call the Jockey Lot to reserve their space.

For more information, visit https://lafayettejockeylot.com/events-archive/2021/09/oktoberfest-2021/.