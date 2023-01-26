SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– The 1st Annual Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade, put on by the Sunset Mardi Gras Association, will be Feb. 5. The parade will get rolling at 1 p.m. This parade has no motorized vehicles. Children may ride wagons or bicycles in the parade, free of charge. The Mardi Gras Association will also be hosting their Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 11 in Astro Studios in Sunset. The theme is Alice in Mardi Gras Land. Attire is ball-attire or costumes! for mote information visit sunsetmardigras.com or their Facebook page. To buy tickets to the ball, call (337)-258-4880.