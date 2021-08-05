1st Annual One Crowley Music Festival is debuting this weekend

The 1st Annual One Crowley Musicfest is debuting on Saturday, August 7th.

The event will take place from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. at the Acadia Parish Rice Arena in Crowley.

The musical festival will be featuring stands-ups like:

Colby Latiolais and Ambush (11:00am-1:00pm)

Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajuns (1:30pm-3:30pm)

Dustin Sonnier & the Wanted (4:00pm-6:00pm)

Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners (6:30pm-8:30pm)

Charley Rivers (9:00pm-11:00pm)

There will be a Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market under a large pavilion located on Arena grounds.

Leave your ice chest at home. Beer, soft drinks, and food will be available.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-one-crowley-music-festival-tickets-156959142019.