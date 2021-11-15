Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Top Stories
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Gallery
Lafayette man arrested in Saturday shooting in Abbeville
Video
Humanities-based nonprofits that aided in Ida relief can now apply for grants
Opelousas Jr. High locked down after report of weapon on campus; Student apprehended, lockdown lifted
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Jingle All the Way Sweepstakes 2021
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Honoring Acadiana’s Veterans
Nominate a Remarkable Woman 2022
Search
Search
Search
Nominate a Remarkable Woman 2022
Local News
Lafayette man arrested in Saturday shooting in Abbeville
Video
Opelousas Jr. High locked down after report of weapon on campus; Student apprehended, lockdown lifted
Video
11/15/21 Morning Rush: Two hospitalized after shooting each other in Ville Platte
Video
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Cameron Fontenot
Video
World #2 pulls off upset at 2021 Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship on LSU’s campus
Video
Two people shot each other in Ville Platte
Video
Carencro Police need help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
Video
UPDATE: Two drivers killed and two injured in two-car head-on collision in Iberia Parish
No. 22 UL Lafayette will host championship game after topping Troy
More Local
Trending Stories
Lafayette man arrested in Saturday shooting in Abbeville
Video
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
Video
Opelousas Jr. High locked down after report of weapon on campus; Student apprehended, lockdown lifted
Video
Two people shot each other in Ville Platte
Video
Carencro Police need help locating missing 14-year-old girl
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Gallery
11/15/21 Morning Rush: Two hospitalized after shooting each other in Ville Platte
Video
Sidebar