Watch Draft in Music City Live stream starting Tuesday from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — The future of football will be on display next week in Nashville as Music City hosts the NFL Draft!

Nexstar Media Group is set to provide unique, multi-platform coverage highlighting all the happenings at the NFL’s largest off-season event. A “Draft in Music City” content page is now live providing behind-the-scenes coverage of everything being done to prepare for the multi-day event.

As the festivities inch closer, the page will showcase unique content and video you won’t find anywhere else — including a 4-day live streaming broadcast titled “Draft in Music City Live.”

Beginning Tuesday April 23, our team led by Nashville-based host Cory Curtis and Tampa-based digital insider J.B. Biunno will present hour-long streams at noon featuring special guests, in-depth breakdowns, and analysis of the feasible picks.

Curtis, who regularly covers the Titans and is a huge football fan, couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to host this program and stream to thousands of people across the country.

“I can’t wait to spend four days diving into to what’s to come,” Curtis said. “We’ll discuss the needs of teams, possible picks, potentials trades, and draft-day shockers. Plus, we’ve lined up some big guests including former Titans star Eddie George and GM Floyd Reese.”

You’ll be able to watch those streams, designed specifically for mobile viewing, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 12 p.m. CT across all Nexstar Media Group websites and apps. The stream will be hosted from downtown Nashville. Draft in Music City Live will feature interactivity with viewers who can tweet comments using the hashtag #NFLDraft.

This stream isn’t the only new addition to draft coverage in 2019. For the first time, ABC will broadcast all three days of the NFL Draft – including two nights of primetime coverage. Televised draft coverage begins Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

