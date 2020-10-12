Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who saw their team start 0-5 for the first time since 1997 after a Sunday loss to the Carolina Panthers, have been fired, the team announced.

Team owner Arthur Blank, in a social media post, said both Quinn and Dimitroff represented the team and organization with class, and commitment.