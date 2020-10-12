Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who saw their team start 0-5 for the first time since 1997 after a Sunday loss to the Carolina Panthers, have been fired, the team announced.
Team owner Arthur Blank, in a social media post, said both Quinn and Dimitroff represented the team and organization with class, and commitment.
Arthur Blank speaks on the departure of Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/UHCq95qBe9— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020