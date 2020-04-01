Skip to content
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana
School lunch distribution locations and times
Live and replay newscasts
Important COVID-19 information
Acadiana Adapts
Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings
Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
NFL Draft
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change
Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule
The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects
Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round
Trending Stories
IRS: Stimulus checks and what you need to know
Louisiana launches loan program to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19
Video
April 1 LDH update: 6,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths reported across the state
April 1: State sees 23 percent increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Video
‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday
Video
