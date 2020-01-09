Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Woman found dead with 8-foot python coiled around neck in home filled with 140 snakes

Newsfeed Now

by: Alexis Wainwright

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Good deed leads to national Championship tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good deed leads to national Championship tickets"

‘The real MVPs’: Lee’s Summit teens find and return Chiefs tackle Derrick Nnadi’s AirPods

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘The real MVPs’: Lee’s Summit teens find and return Chiefs tackle Derrick Nnadi’s AirPods"

Newsfeed Now for January 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 8"

Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley"

Fanbulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fanbulance"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 6"

Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3"

Trump: took action to stop a war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: took action to stop a war"
More Newsfeed Now

OXFORD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) python wrapped around her neck had apparently kept snakes at the residence, which was filled with snakes and outfitted for a collection of the reptiles, police said Thursday.

Laura Hurst, 36, was found unresponsive Wednesday night on the floor of a home in the northern Indiana town of Oxford, with the snake wrapped loosely around her neck, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.

The person who found the Battle Ground, Indiana, woman removed the reticulated python from her neck, but medics were unable to revive her, Riley said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

“She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” Riley told the Journal & Courier . “We do not know that for a fact until after the autopsy.”

The home contained about 140 snakes, about 20 of which were owned by Hurst, who apparently kept them there and visited the Oxford home about twice weekly, Riley said. The home’s owner had renovated it to house a collection of snakes, he said.

The reptiles were caged or otherwise secured inside the building, Riley said.

The Journal & Courier reported that property records show the house is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, who lives next door. He told the newspaper that he was the one who found Hurst. He called her death a “tragic accident with loss of human life.”

“I’ve given all information to the state police,” he said, adding that he was “being fully cooperative with everybody.”

Riley said he could not confirm whether Munson owns the home. A message seeking comment from Munson was left Thursday afternoon with the sheriff’s department.

Munson told the Journal & Courier for a story in 2001, when he was a county sheriff’s deputy, that he bred snakes for sale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
24 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories