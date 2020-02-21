Take a Mardi Gras history tour with News 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is an exciting time of the year, and to learn more about it, you can take a “secret history tour” of Mobile.
Todd Duran runs the hour-and-a-half-long tours around downtown and is full of spirit and passion for the history of mobile.
“Even folks that live here and have gone to parades for years usually learn something they did not know. And I call it secret history because I like to share obscure and sort of secret information that might not be in a normal tourist experience,” he said.
In 1703, the very first Mardi Gras celebrated in Mobile, the year after fort St. Louis was established. New Orleans did not even exist yet.
Mobile has the oldest original Mardi Gras organization called the Independent Strikers. There’s nowhere to know where their den is located unless you go on the tour.
You can learn more about the tours online: https://www.secrethistorytours.com/
