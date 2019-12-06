Statements from Vice President and elected Florida representatives regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – We have received several statements regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola where so far three people are dead and at least 11 are injured. The following statements are from Florida representative Matt Gaetz and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, as well as Twitter updates from the U.S. Navy regarding the situation.
Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”
Rep. Gaetz released a video response on the incident as well.
Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted:
Saddened to hear of the horrible shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola & continuing to monitor the situation. Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & getting those on base to safety.— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 6, 2019
LATEST STORIES:
- Reported chemical cleanup in Butte La Rose area
- New Orleans strip club owner charged with raping drunk teen
- Newsfeed Now for December 6: Mass shooting on Florida Naval base, school goes high tech in biology class
- Fight at Eunice city jail sends one inmate to the hospital
- Crime Stoppers: looking for suspect who is ‘armed and has mental issues’
Abbeville79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 20 mph W
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous