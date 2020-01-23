Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

See baby’s hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship"

Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020"

Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting"

Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County"

Sunflower Showdown Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Showdown Fight"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21"

Kanye West joins Birmingham Evangelist Scott Dawson at Christian conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanye West joins Birmingham Evangelist Scott Dawson at Christian conference"

NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl"

Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

It may be freezing outside, but one baby’s reaction to her first taste of ice cream is warming hearts. For 9-month-old Blakely, a frigid day marked her first time trying ice cream, and her hilarious reaction to the dessert has quickly gone viral.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok before making the rounds on other social media accounts, the baby can be seen taking a few messy bites of a Baskin-Robbins cone before grabbing at the ice cream with both hands as her laughing parents urge her to let go.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories