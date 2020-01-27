Newsfeed Now: Remembering the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, the NBA MVP who had a 20-year career with the Lakers, was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas. His daughter Gianna, 13, was also on board and died along with seven others.
Today on Newsfeed Now, we take a look back at Kobe’s life and legacy.
