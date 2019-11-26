Newsfeed Now for November 29: Holiday travel forecast; Celebrating Dolly Parton
Abbeville54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent