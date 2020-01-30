Live Now
Newsfeed Now for January 30: Snake found in a couch, Countdown to the Big Game

Newsfeed Now
Newsfeed Now for January 30, 2020

Buck starts new life with the hunter that saved his life

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 28

Miami businesses prepare for Super Bowl travelers

Newsfeed Now: Remembering Kobe Bryant

Tennessee Tech student being tested for Coronavirus

See baby's hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship

Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

