Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2020

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for January 20, the conversation began in Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium rocked to Whitney Houston’s “I Want To Dance With Somebody.” Kansas City fans’ half-century wait to boogie in the Super Bowl is over. WDAF’s Abigail Eden joined the conversation.

A SUPER BOWL DREAM: An Arkansas football player was sidelined from the field after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, thanks to his community, he will fulfill his dream of going to the Super Bowl. KNWA’s Crystal Martinez joined the conversation.

IMPEACHMENT PREVIEW: On Tuesday, the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump will begin in the United States Senate. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure gave a preview of what we could expect.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

