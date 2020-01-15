Newsfeed Now for January 15: Impeachment proceedings continue; Waffle House Challenge

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man in Prichard may be blind but he definitely has a vision. Sammie Eaton is trying to raise money to help pay for the final pieces of his food business and hopes his inspiring story can help him reach his goal. "Cowboy" Sammie Eaton shows me his concessions trailer. It's something he’s built bit by bit.

"A lot of people tell blind people what they can’t do I would like to encourage blind people: try," said Sammie Eaton. "My hands are my eyes, there’s nothing wrong with my hands, my mind I can do it." He was trained at the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega. He's trying to raise $7,000 to pay for a generator and other needs for his trailer before he can start his business, hopefully by Mardi Gras Season.