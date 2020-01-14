Live Now
Newsfeed Now for January 14: LSU ends season as #1; Face mask warning

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for January 14, the conversation began in New Orleans. LSU finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third time in school history, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3. WVLA’s Kelly Anne Beile joined the conversation.

Other stories and scroll times:

FACE MASK WARNING: People of all ages and genders, across the country, got more than they bargained for after purchasing a popular face mask.  KETK’s AnnaLise Coble reports.

CAR SLAMS INTO MEMORIAL: A man in Alabama runs from police. The chase ends after the man slams his car into a Korean War memorial. WKRG’s Bill Riales reports.

