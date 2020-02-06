Live Now
Newsfeed Now for February 6: Trump reacts to Acquittal; Widespread flu across the country

Newsfeed Now for February 6, 2020

Wilson County family loses everything in fire

Family praises parrot after fire

Police Chase Ends Near Super Bowl Parade

Gray death

Newsfeed Now for Feb. 3

90 Plus: Edward and Lulda Green

Newsfeed Now for January 31, 2020

Newsfeed Now for January 30, 2020

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

