Newsfeed Now for February 27: A special delivery on the interstate; Arkansas Girl’s passion for business

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Biker Shannon Williams credits a stranger with saving his life after a crash on Highway 90 near the I-10 on ramp.

"A woman knelt down asked if I'm Christian. I said I am, and she took my hand. The moment she took my hand and started praying for me, all the pain had left my body," he said. He's been trying to find her ever since.