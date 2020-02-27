Live Now
Newsfeed Now for February 27: A special delivery on the interstate; Arkansas Girl’s passion for business

Newsfeed Now
Newsfeed Now for February 27, 2020

Biker's mystery "guardian angel" comes forward, says she's been looking for him too

Newsfeed Now for February 26, 2020

Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed

Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed

App Safety

‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion

Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County

Digital Original: 14-year-old getting noticed for Kobe Bryant painting

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

