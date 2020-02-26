Newsfeed Now for February 26: Amber alert for missing toddler continues; Massive pancakes

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) - The International Pancake Race, a Mardi Gras tradition dating back to 1950, will take place in Liberal today. It was the 71st year for the event.

Last year, Liberal beat Olney, England. The International Pancake Race between women in Liberal and Olney, England starts promptly at 11:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Olney time).