Newsfeed Now for February 26: Amber alert for missing toddler continues; Massive pancakes
Abbeville53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 24 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 21 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 22 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 22 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent