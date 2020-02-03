Newsfeed Now for February 2: Jordyn Wieber talks Olympics; Kansas City Chiefs celebrate
Abbeville72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous