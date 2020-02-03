Newsfeed Now for February 2: Jordyn Wieber talks Olympics; Kansas City Chiefs celebrate

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Buck the boxer is home.

"I figured if nobody else would take him I might as well take him cause I saved him once, I'll keep saving him." Just last week, it was Jared Melton who brought him to Central Baldwin Veterinary Hospital after finding him stuck in what he described as an armadillo hole. Skin and bones, no one was sure if he had been found in time but Buck beat the odds.