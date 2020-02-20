Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Newsfeed Now for Feb. 20; Democratic Debate in Vegas; Lego Craze

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for February 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 20"

Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street"

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals"

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals"

Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid"

A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Fayetteville boy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Fayetteville boy"

Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend"

Man buys boy a game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man buys boy a game"

Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan"
More Newsfeed Now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
39°F Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
36°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar