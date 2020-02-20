Newsfeed Now for Feb. 20; Democratic Debate in Vegas; Lego Craze
Abbeville46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent