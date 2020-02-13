Newsfeed Now for Feb. 13: Man attacked over MAGA style hat; Reporter turns hero

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A man says he was attacked for his birthday hat after a woman mistook it for President Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

Daniel Sprague, a retired police officer from New York, says he was visiting Nashville for his 50th birthday. He told News 2 that his wife gifted him with a MAGA-style hat that said, "Make Fifty Great Again."